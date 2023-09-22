Joel Klatt ranks his college football top 10 ahead of Week 4

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has ranked his top 10 college football teams ahead of Week 4.

Week 4 features an epic slate of college football games. Five teams in Joel Klatt’s top 10 face ranked opponents in Week 4. Only one team in Klatt’s top 10, the Georgia Bulldogs, plays against a non-Power Five opponent.

The college football rankings will shake up after Week 4. In fact, there are seven match-ups featuring two ranked opponents this week.

How does Joel Klatt rank the top college football teams ahead of Sept. 23’s amazing schedule? (All rankings are per the US LBM Coaches Poll).

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Week 4: No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET)



Notre Dame is 4-0 after beating Central Michigan last week. The Fighting Irish have massive game at home against Ohio State in Week 4. Star quarterback Sam Hartman will need to have a big game for the Irish to beat Ohio State.

Week 4: No. 25 UCLA at No. 10 Utah (3:30 p.m. ET)



Don’t sleep on the Utes in the Pac-12. The Utes will look to continue their dominance at home against UCLA this Saturday. Utah’s season-opening in over Florida looks much more impressive after the Gators beat Tennessee in Week 3. Utah already has two wins over Power Five opponents.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 4: No. 23 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET)



The Nittany Lions are 3-0 heading into the Iowa game. Penn State has a solid running game and fantastic defense, but will be tested, especially offensively, against Iowa.

Week 4: No. 3 Florida State at No. 23 Clemson (noon ET)



Last week, Florida State had a lot of trouble in their ACC opener on the road at Boston College. Quarterback Jordan Travis and the Seminoles will face a big challenge on the road against Clemson.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Week 4: No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET)

Can Ohio State’s explosive offense cook against Notre Dame? The Buckeyes will look for another huge game from star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Week 4: California at No. 8 Washington (10:30 p.m. ET)



Washington is one of the few top teams that is already tested. The Huskies have dominated both Michigan State and Boise State so far this year and are expected to take care of business California.

USC Trojans

Week 4: No. 5 USC at Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET)



USC had Week 3 off, but quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans are already 3-0 because they played in Week 0. USC is one of the few top teams that plays on the road in Week 4.

Texas Longhorns

Week 4: No. 6 Texas at Baylor (7:30 p.m. ET)



Texas struggled against Wyoming last week until the fourth quarter. The Longhorns need to show consistency if they want to make the College Football Playoff. Baylor represents a tough task as Baylor nearly upset Utah in Week 2.

Week 4: Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan (noon ET)



Michigan will finally play a Power Five opponent this Saturday. The Wolverines have had an easy schedule to begin the 2023 college football season after winning the 2022 Big Ten championship. Rutgers is a sneaky 3-0 team with wins over Northwestern and Virginia Tech.

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 4: UAB at No. 1 Georgia (7:30 p.m. ET)



Last week, the Georgia Bulldogs faced some real adversity in their SEC opener against South Carolina. The Bulldogs are the only team in Joel Klatt’s top 10 that does not face a Power Five opponent in Week 4.

