Joel Klatt impressed with Ohio State, moves the Buckeyes up in his top 10

Ohio State continued to look the part of a national title contender as they rolled past No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday. It sets up another edition of The Game with Michigan, who also looked impressive in a win over Maryland.

It didn’t hurt matters that Oregon lost, but Klatt saw enough that he vaulted the Buckeyes ahead of Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat a ranked Arkansas team, but weren’t able to deliver the knockout punch allowing the Razorbacks to stay in the game all the way to the end.

As it stands now, Klatt sees Ohio State as the No. 2 team in the country. It will be interesting to see if the Playoff committee sees things the same way come Tuesday night.

It’s officially Michigan week as the Buckeyes head to Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines in what will decide the Big Ten East division.

