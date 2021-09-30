Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: ‘Our teams have always been built around his needs’

Kyle Neubeck: Embiid on Ben, partial: “Our teams have always been built around his needs. So it’s just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al, we got rid of Jimmy, which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands.”

Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck

The Ringer @ringernba

Joel Embiid every time he’s asked about Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/YUfuuYvZaQ – 2:12 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid, who does note the Sixers are better with Ben Simmons around, says today that report suggesting they’re not a fit together is “borderline disrespectful” to other guys on the team in a wide-ranging answer pic.twitter.com/UUeu5xtNAK – 2:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

What the heck is Embiid doing in his interviews lately? – 2:04 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid on Ben, partial: “Our teams have always been built around his needs. So it’s just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al, we got rid of Jimmy, which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands.” – 1:54 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid was asked what his reaction is to the report that Ben Simmons feels their on-court relationship has run its course. He talked for a while.

Here’s the first part (second part coming in the next tweet). pic.twitter.com/DX5SRdrX7K – 1:54 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid gave quite an answer about report that Simmons thinks partnership has run its course, which i will share in full shortly – 1:42 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

When Embiid is on the sideline for a play, you give the ball to your second-best player. pic.twitter.com/pDiUCBEgA2 – 1:17 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Shaquille O’Neal unplugged: Shaq criticizes Kyrie Irving on vaccine stance & Ben Simmons’ trade request; shares his favorites to win NBA title & MVP & talks about his new charity initiative to refurbish courts in Vegas & Newark, NJ bit.ly/3AVJqI0 – 10:30 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

The challenge of finding the “perfect” trade for Ben Simmons.

We took the 29 teams and divided them into 5 groups.

The results are a trade market that is lukewarm at best.

espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 8:45 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers considers Ben Simmons domino effects, including changes to the #Sixers’ starting lineup and defensive scheme inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:24 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Around the NBA: Unvaccinated players, Ben Simmons and a complete breakdown of year 5 in the Michael Porter Jr. rookie max extension. instagram.com/tv/CUa-7Brl2RG… – 6:12 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ben Simmons latest: He wants offense built around him; Spurs got nowhere near trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/29/ben… – 4:00 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

How should the Nets handle Kyrie’s vax hesitancy? Are the Cowboys better than we thought they were? A warning for Ben Simmons & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:56 PM

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

Joel Embiid left his new teammate Andre Drummond hanging during a practice! 😂

(via @Noah Levick)

#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/iUljSaC3sm – 3:25 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Danny Green on the prospect of taking on a bigger role defensively without Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/pScEql4HWA – 2:58 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He’s in great shape. He’s in much better shape, which is great because last year he took a big step in conditioning. And this year, he comes in and he’s in even better shape.” – 2:46 PM

Noah Levick: Joel Embiid said the Ben Simmons situation is “weird, disappointing, borderline disrespectful” in an extended answer a few minutes ago. Embiid reiterates he hopes Simmons comes to camp and said the team is better with him. Said he’s focused on the players here. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / September 30, 2021

I’ve talked to people who say Portland’s been hesitant to move (CJ McCollum) for Ben Simmons because they think CJ is a better, more polished adult player than Ben Simmons, who was a bit of a mystery right now. -via Spotify / September 30, 2021

THE SPURS TALKED with the Philadelphia 76ers about Ben Simmons, but those talks have not gotten far, sources said. They sniffed around intriguing young free agents — including Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, sources said — but snared neither. -via ESPN / September 29, 2021