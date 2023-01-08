Joe Mixon mocks NFL's AFC North playoff rule tweak with coin-flip TD celebration vs. Ravens

Joe Mixon's touchdown celebration against the Baltimore Ravens poked a little fun at the NFL's home-field advantage rule change.

The multiple playoff rule changes implemented in the wake of the cancellation of the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meant that if the Ravens beat the Bengals in Week 18, they would decide home-field advantage with a coin flip immediately following the game.

So, when the Bengals' star running back scored his first touchdown in the first quarter to give the Bengals a 10-0 lead, the running back pretended to flip a coin in the end zone to symbolize the new rule.

Fortunately for the Bengals, this rule never needed to be implemented after Cincinnati beat the Ravens, 27-16, to secure a home playoff match against the Ravens during the wild-card round. But the Bengals won't face the same Ravens team next week. Baltimore is "hopeful" that quarterback Lamar Jackson will return after he missed the past five games with a knee injury and will likely get running back J.K. Dobbins back after the team sat him in Week 18.

Bengals weren't happy with the rule change earlier this week

The celebration wasn't subtle, similar to the Bengals' responses to the coin flip rule when it was announced.

Here's Mixon's tweet about the rule on Thursday:

🤔So we not following the rules no more🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/AreAM1xAsp — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 6, 2023

Head coach Zac Taylor also voiced his frustrations with the rule after the NFL announced its decision. Taylor said the change wasn't fair or equitable to the Bengals compared to how it affected the rest of the AFC.

Story continues

“It seems like there are positives for a lot of teams and just negatives for us,” Taylor said, via The Enquirer. “So, we have the opportunity to play for a coin flip that can only negatively impact us. We don’t have the opportunity to play for a coin flip that positively impact us. Again, let’s just follow the rules and we accept that. We just have to turn our focus to getting ready for Baltimore and then doing everything we can to control what we can control at that point.”

What's even funnier is former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson asked for this touchdown celebration yesterday. Whether it was done seriously or in jest, Johnson got what he asked for very early in the game.

Holy shit they did the coin toss celebration for real 😱 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 8, 2023