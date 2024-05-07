Joe Collier, architect of Broncos ‘Orange Crush’ defense, dies at 91

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that Joe Collier, who acted as a defensive coordinator for the team from 1972 until 1988, passed away Monday at his home in Littleton.

Collier also worked as the defensive backs coach for the Broncos from 1969 until 1972 and was the head coach for the Buffalo Bills from 1966 to 1968 before coming to Denver.

In a statement, the Broncos hailed Collier’s innovative 3-4 defense, known as the “Orange Crush.” The team made three Super Bowl appearances during Collier’s tenure with the team, winning the AFC Championships in 1977, 1986 and 1987 while he was coordinator.

“Intelligent, modest and soft-spoken, Collier provided steady leadership to five different head coaches,” the team said in a statement.

Recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Randy Gradishar was among the players Collier influenced during his long career in Denver and beyond.

“I give a lot of credit to Joe Collier, my defensive coordinator, for creating that 3-4 defense and allowing me to be part of that over my 10 years of playing with the Broncos and Orange Crush,” Gradishar said in 2023 following being named a finalist for the Hall of fame. “[I am] very, very glad about that.

“… We were one heck of a defense at that point. We were almost scoring more points than the offense was back then.”

The Broncos credited Collier’s influence on countless players, including 12 Broncos Ring of Famers and 11 Pro Bowl selections.

“Collier’s loyalty to the Broncos extended beyond the playing field as a Ring of Fame Selection Committee member for more than 20 years dedicated to recognizing our all-time greats. As we celebrate the extraordinary life and career of Joe Collier, our hearts go out to his three children (Joel, Julie and Lisa) along with his entire family and many friends,” the Broncos said in a statement.

