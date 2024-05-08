Joe Burrow working extra with new TE Mike Gesicki at Bengals practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a new weapon in tight end Mike Gesicki and has immediately gotten to work making sure the fit excels during games.

On only the second day of practice this week after Burrow’s return from an offseason of rehab, the star quarterback was often seen working with Gesicki in close detail.

Joe Danneman of Fox 19 provided the insight, going as far as saying that Burrow was even “walking him through his breaks step-by-step” during practice.

It’s not out of the ordinary, but it might ever-so-slightly hint at Gesicki’s importance in the offense in 2024. Said offense will incorporate more under-center looks to keep things fresh, potentially meaning ample more opportunities for a tight end spot that has largely been an afterthought in the offense during the early Burrow era.

This sort of attention to detail in early May could be something fans look back on if the Burrow-Gesicki connection really takes flight next season.

Joe Burrow is working a lot with Mike Gesicki between reps. A lot. At times is literally walking him through his breaks step-by-step. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 7, 2024

