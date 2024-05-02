Jockeys Irving Moncada, Emmanuel Giles injured after falling off horses at Churchill Downs

Two jockeys were hospitalized Thursday after an incident caused them to fall from their horses during the second race at Churchill Downs.

Irving Moncada and Emmanuel Giles had to be carted off the dirt track via ambulance after falling from their mounts near the far turn during a 1 1/16-mile, $20,000 maiden claiming race.

Moncada, riding Territoriality, was knocked unconscious, his agent, Joe Paulley, told The Courier Journal. Nearly two hours after post time, Paulley said Moncada had regained consciousness at U of L Hospital and was undergoing scans.

Giles was also taken to U of L Hospital. His agent, Nancy Bahena, told The Courier Journal that Giles had pain in his shoulders and spine and they were waiting on X-rays and CT scans.

Martin Chuan, aboard Valerie Blue, was disqualified for his role in the incident after a steward's inquiry. He was bumped to last in the 10-horse race.

#Territoriality appears okay after a spill in the second race at Churchill Downs. Both loose horses secured by outriders in the stretch pic.twitter.com/JXq6NJXIL5 — Sean Collins (@BH_SCollins) May 2, 2024

Another jockey who participated in the race said Chuan went into a spot with no room. According to a race recap in Equibase, Territoriality "clipped an outer rival's hind heels and fell" leaving the 5/16 pole. She ran free toward the finish line before an outrider caught her.

Vostra, the recap said, "struck a fallen foe" and lost Giles around the 5/16 pole. The filly also was caught by an outrider before being led back to the receiving barn.

Martin Garcia, who rode Fasta Lavista Baby to victory, told The Courier Journal he was lucky his filly was able to jump around the crash when it occurred in front of him.

Neither Territoriality nor Vostra were injured in the spill, Churchill's equine medical director, Dr. Will Farmer, told The Courier Journal.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jockeys hospitalized after falling off horses in Churchill Downs race