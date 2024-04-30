Jimmy Smith slams Ronda Rousey for saying Joe Rogan, media turned on her: ‘Don’t give me this victim sh*t’

Jimmy Smith did not mince words when speaking about Ronda Rousey.

In a recent interview, Rousey said she felt mistreated by UFC commentator Joe Rogan and other members of MMA media after back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in 2015 and 2016.

Smith, a former Bellator and UFC commentator, is not fond of the way Rousey handled herself following her losses, especially after she later revealed she was dealing with concussion symptoms going into her bantamweight title fight against Holm.

“I’ve never been a religious person,” Smith said on Sirius XM’s “Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith.” “One thing that’s always said about God: He gets all the credit, none of the blame. That’s what Ronda Rousey wants: all the credit, none of the blame. ‘I want credit for all my wins. My losses, I had CTE and I had this and I had that. I’m the greatest to ever do it, but when it didn’t work, it was so and so and never me.’

“She never gives credit to the people who actually beat her. The idea that (she) left MMA and went to the WWE because (she) had concussion problems makes no sense.”

Smith was not having any of Rousey’s complaints and accused the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion of mistreating staff members and being hard to work with.

“The people behind the scenes, camera people, audio people, the people you can push around and the people you can bully and the people you can talk down to can’t stand (her) f*cking ass,” Smith said. “Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn’t stand her. I said why? They said, ‘She was a b*tch to us from the moment she sat down to the moment she got up. Like it’s our fault she has to do this interview to hype her next fight. And she’s just miserable, and she’s mean to us, and we can’t stand her.’

“They were cheering when she got knocked out. This is what I was told. Those are the people you can be mean to and rude to, and they can’t fight back. Those people couldn’t stand Ronda Rousey, so don’t sit here and tell me that you’re the victim when the poor guy sitting behind the camera is doing his job gets sh*t on by you, or you’re mean to the person asking you questions when we’re hyping your fight. Don’t give me this victim sh*t.”

