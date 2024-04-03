Ronda Rousey admits she was concussed before 2015 Holly Holm fight, talks ‘resentment’ toward fans

Ronda Rousey didn’t just face pressure heading into perhaps the biggest fight of her career at UFC 193. She stepped into the octagon that day still dealing with a serious head injury.

In an interview with YouTuber Valeria Lipovetsky released Tuesday, Rousey, 37, admitted she was concussed just before she suffered a devastating head-kick knockout against Holly Holm in the second round of their 2015 women’s bantamweight title fight in front of more than 56,000 fans at then-Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

As Rousey put it so bluntly, “I was out on my feet for the entire fight.”

“My mouth guard was bad,” Rousey added. “I literally came into that fight concussed from slipping down some stairs already after all these years of concussions. Then I had an absolutely terrible weight cut, which means you have less fluid in your brain to protect it. … I was just trying to make it look like I wasn’t hurt, but I wasn’t there cognitively.”

Rousey’s admission comes after she recently revealed a years-long history of concussions throughout her career, dating back to her amateur judo career and even after MMA while she competed in WWE.

Prior to the Holm fight, Rousey was a media darling as she became one of the UFC’s biggest stars while defending her women’s bantamweight championship six consecutive times in two-and-a-half years. Immediately after UFC 193, Rousey didn’t attend the post-fight news conference and never addressed the loss.

Heading into her comeback fight vs. Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30, 2016, Rousey stayed silent by skipping all pre-UFC 207 media obligations. After she lost to Nunes by standing TKO in just 48 seconds on Dec. 30, 2016, Rousey’s media mutiny continued and she eventually retired from MMA without a formal announcement.

While her health was the primary reason for her abrupt MMA retirement, Rousey said the fan backlash of being called a “fraud” after her two losses also didn’t motivate her to want to get back in the cage.

“I know that I’m the greatest fighter that has ever lived, but when it got to a point where I’d just taken so much neurological damage that I couldn’t take it anymore, suddenly everything that I accomplished meant nothing,” Rousey said. “So then after that second fight (vs. Nunes), and I saw how all these people that I was coming back to fight for had suddenly turned against me, all of my appreciation for them turned into resentment, and I just didn’t want to have anything to do for them and with them anymore. I didn’t wanto do anything for them anymore, because I gave them everything that I had, and they hated me for not being able to give them more.”

Holly Holm knocks out Ronda Rousey with a head kick in November 2015 at UFC 193. (Photo by Getty Images)

In addition to wanting to continue her career, which she did for five years with WWE after leaving the UFC, Rousey understood the negative optics she’d have faced by coming clean about her concussion history immediately after her losses to Holm and Nunes. That’s why she waited until now – and in her autobiography, “Our Fight” – to open up about it.

“I think people would have thought I was just making excuses, and I couldn’t say anything after the first fight, because I’d literally just be putting a target (on) my head,” Rousey said. “And after the second fight, I didn’t want to say anything to anyone because the media was just trying to sensationalize everything and chop everything up into a headline. They weren’t trying to help me tell my story, and it’s the kind of thing I think that could only have been told in a book, only in that long form because there was just so much that happened and so much that I went into at that time.”

ronda-rousey-judo-olympics-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-14.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-sarah-kaufman-strikeforce-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-miesha-tate-strikeforce-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-miesha-tate-strikeforce

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-19-featured.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-20.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-157-workouts

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-liz-carmouche-ufc-157-weigh-ins-getty

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-liz-carmouche-ufc-157

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-liz-carmouche-ufc-157-1

Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche at UFC 157. (USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-liz-carmouche-ufc-157-2

Ronda Rousey after beating Liz Carmouche at UFC 157. (USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-liz-carmouche-ufc-157-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-miesha-tate-ufc-168

Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate at UFC 168.

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

miesha-tate-ronda-rousey-ufc-168

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

miesha-tate-dynamic-fastener-ufc-168

Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ea-ufc-2-interview-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-espn-body-issue-big.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-espn-body-issue-2.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-sports-illustrated-swimsuit-issue

Ronda Rousey (Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-2015-si-swimsuit-issue-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-si-swimsuit-12

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-si-swimsuit-11

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

dana-white-ronda-rousey-tuf-20-premiere

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 168-Rousey vs Tate

Ronda Rousey

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-alexis-davis-ufc-175

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexis Davis

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-fight-night-48

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-184

Ronda Rousey

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-cat-zingano-ufc-184

Ronda Rousey and Cat Zingano

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 184-Rousey vs Zingano

Ronda Rousey

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-wwe-wrestlemania-31

Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 31 (AP).

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-bethe-correia-ufc-190-brazil-tour-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-bethe-correia-ufc-190

Ronda Rousey and Bethe Correia

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-190-1

Ronda Rousey

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 190-Rousey vs Correia

Ronda Rousey vs. Bethe Correia, UFC 190

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-190-2

Ronda Rousey

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 190-Rousey vs Correia

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-193

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-edmond-tarvedyan-ufc-190-workout-ap

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-holly-holm-ufc-193

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-193

Ronda Rousey

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 193-Rousey vs Holm

Nov 15, 2015; Melbourne, Australia; Ronda Rousey (red gloves) competes against Holly Holm (blue gloves) during…

Nov 15, 2015; Melbourne, Australia; Ronda Rousey (red gloves) competes against Holly Holm (blue gloves) during UFC 193 at Etihad Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 193-Rousey vs Holm

Nov 15, 2015; Melbourne, Australia; Ronda Rousey (red gloves) receives attention after being defeated by Holly…

Nov 15, 2015; Melbourne, Australia; Ronda Rousey (red gloves) receives attention after being defeated by Holly Holm (not pictured) during UFC 193 at Etihad Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-snl

Ronda Rousey on "Saturday Night Live"

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-207-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

amanda-nunes-ronda-rousey-ufc207-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-207-7

Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

amanda-nunes-ronda-rousey-ufc-207

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-ufc-207-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

XXX NUP_177409_1300.JPG E ENT, TEL USA NY

Ronda Rousey in "Blindspot." (Warner Brothers/NBC)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-wwe

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

stephanie-mcmahon-ronda-rousey-triple-h

Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey, Triple H

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-wwe-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-wwe-royal-rumble

Ronda Rousey at the 2018 Royal Rumble. (WWE)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-wwefyc-may-2018

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

dana-white-ronda-rousey-ufc-hall-of-fame-getty

Dana White, Ronda Rousey

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

-ronda-rousey-ufc-hall-of-fame-getty-5

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

travis-browne-ronda-rousey-ufc-hall-of-fame-getty-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

-ronda-rousey-ufc-hall-of-fame-getty-6

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ronda-rousey-wrestlemania-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

USP WRESTLING: WWE-ROYAL RUMBLE S WRE USA MO

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey during the Royal Rumble The Dome at…

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-481402 ORIG FILE ID: 20220131_ter_aa9_404.jpg

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

USP WRESTLING: WWE-ROYAL RUMBLE S WRE USA MO

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey battles competitors during the women’s Royal Rumble…

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey battles competitors during the women’s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-481402 ORIG FILE ID: 20220129_gma_aa9_1032.jpg

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

USP WRESTLING: WWE-ROYAL RUMBLE S WRE USA MO

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women’s Royal Rumble…

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women’s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-481402 ORIG FILE ID: 20220129_lbm_aa9_322.JPG

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

USP WRESTLING: WWE-ROYAL RUMBLE S WRE USA MO

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey during the Royal Rumble The Dome at…

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-481402 ORIG FILE ID: 20220131_ter_aa9_423.jpg

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-Royal Rumble

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the womens Royal Rumble…

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the womens Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-Royal Rumble

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey during the Royal Rumble The Dome at…

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania

Apr 2, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Ronda Rousey enters the arena during the Smackdown Women’s Championship…

Apr 2, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Ronda Rousey enters the arena during the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania

Apr 2, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Charlotte Flair (blue attire) battle…

Apr 2, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Charlotte Flair (blue attire) battle during the Smackdown Women’s Championship match during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-Money in the Bank

sJul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Natalya (green attire) battle…

sJul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Natalya (green attire) battle during the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Money In The Bank at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-Money in the Bank

sJul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Natalya (green attire) battle…

sJul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Natalya (green attire) battle during the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Money In The Bank at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-Money in the Bank

sJul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Natalya (green attire) battle…

sJul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Natalya (green attire) battle during the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Money In The Bank at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-SummerSlam

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Liv Morgan (purple attire) battle…

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Liv Morgan (purple attire) battle for the Smackdown Women’s Championship during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-SummerSlam

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Ronda Rousey (black attire) attacks the referee after facing Liv…

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Ronda Rousey (black attire) attacks the referee after facing Liv Morgan (not pictured) for the Smackdown Women’s Championship during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sport

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Wrestling: WWE-SummerSlam

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Liv Morgan (purple attire) battle…

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Liv Morgan (purple attire) battle for the Smackdown Women’s Championship during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey compete during the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Saturday July 30, 2022 at…

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey compete during the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Saturday July 30, 2022 at Nissasn Stadium; Nashville, TN, USA; Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-The Tennessean Entertainment Wwe Summerslam

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey compete during the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Saturday July 30, 2022 at…

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey compete during the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Saturday July 30, 2022 at Nissasn Stadium; Nashville, TN, USA; Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-The Tennessean Entertainment Wwe Summerslam

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Ronda Rousey attacks the referee after disagreeing with him during the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Saturday July…

Ronda Rousey attacks the referee after disagreeing with him during the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Saturday July 30, 2022 at Nissasn Stadium; Nashville, TN, USA; Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-The Tennessean Entertainment Wwe Summerslam

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie