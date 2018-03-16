Jimmy Graham bids farewell to Seattle, 12s: 'I am humbled'





After three years in Seattle, former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham has jumped to the Green Bay Packers. Friday, Graham bade farewell to Seattle in a heartfelt social media post.





“It’s been an amazing journey,” Graham wrote. “There have been some amazing highs and some crushing lows. After the debilitating knee injury, when I didn’t know if I’d ever play again, the loyalty shown by everyone in this great organization and community to get me back was extraordinary. I cannot thank you enough.”

After a marquee run in New Orleans, Graham signed with Seattle to start the 2015 season. Initially, he was less-than-impressive, notching only two touchdowns and 605 yards in 11 games his initial season. But he improved steadily, to the point that he became a key short-yardage scoring option in 2017, scoring 10 touchdowns on a career-low 9.1 yards per reception. He won Pro Bowl honors his last two years in Seattle.

Graham gives the Packers an instant scoring upgrade; his 69 touchdowns in his eight-year career are the third-most over that timespan, behind only Dez Bryant and Rob Gronkowski. Green Bay got only two touchdowns from its tight end position last season, meaning Aaron Rodgers has a welcome new scoring threat in his arsenal.

Jimmy Graham now heads to Green Bay. (AP)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

