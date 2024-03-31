Jewel Spear announces she will return to play second season with Lady Vols basketball

One season with Lady Vols basketball wasn't enough for Jewel Spear.

The senior guard, who transferred to Tennessee from Wake Forest last spring, announced on X on Sunday that she will use her COVID-19 year of eligibility to return for a second season. Spear spent the first three seasons of her collegiate career at Wake Forest, where she led the ACC in scoring as a sophomore.

She made an instant impact for the Lady Vols this season, especially with leading scorer Rickea Jackson out for eight games. Spear averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season and is one of two players to start every game this season.

"Thank you, Rocky Top, for welcoming me with open arms," Spear wrote on X. "I appreciate the support and love from my coaches, teammates and the fans. Excited to run it back with my Lady Vol Family. There is more work to be done!"

Last go around… Rocky Top 🍊🧡 pic.twitter.com/8ClC5CYmnn — Jewel Spear 💎 (@spearj23) March 31, 2024

Spear returning is significant for Tennessee. She gives it a go-to scorer on the perimeter who can create her own shot, attack off the dribble and score at an efficient, high clip. She was a crucial piece for the Lady Vols, and her experience next season will be invaluable.

Spear led the team this season with 69 made 3-pointers on 37.3% shooting from deep. She shot 42.9% from the field and 84.3% from the free throw line. Spear had her ups and downs this season, but found consistency in the final stretch of the season. Spear averaged 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists the last five games before March Madness while shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

In the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Spear became the first player in tournament history to go 6-for-6 from 3-point range.

WHAT'S NEXT?: How do Kellie Harper, Lady Vols approach pivotal offseason after early March Madness exit?

Spear won SEC co-player of the week in February after a stretch of three 20-plus point games. She averaged 25.7 points over the three games while shooting 62.2% from the field and 54.2% from 3-point range.

Spear played for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup last summer with Jackson. She averaged 5.6 points and 1.4 assists over seven games and led USA with 10 made 3-pointers.

Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women’s athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @corahalll. If you enjoy Cora’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that allows you to access all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jewel Spear returning for second season with Lady Vols basketball