Rickea Jackson's return is a step in right direction for struggling Lady Vols basketball

Rickea Jackson couldn't help dancing during the breaks in warmups on Tuesday.

She was back from a lower leg injury, and she was ready to play. The energy was different going into Lady Vols basketball's matchup with Wofford (7-5), and it showed in the 85-63 win at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Tennessee (6-5) looked like a different team with Jackson back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 9.

"She steps on the court and she changes things," Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. "Her presence affects them when they step on the court. She gives them great confidence."

Jackson had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block in 21 minutes Tuesday. Harper said Jackson still isn't 100% yet and was impressed she was able to play as long as she did in her first game back. The senior forward missed eight games due to the injury, which happened right before Tennessee's toughest stretch of nonconference play.

Jackson understandably had a slower start, but she got going in the second half when she scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in 12 minutes.

"Having Kea back, it's always good to have her. We've been waiting a while to have her back," senior point guard Jasmine Powell said. "I'm glad we got the question now, how good is it to have her back instead of, how do you feel with her out? But she's great for us."

Jackson had one of her typical and-one plays in the second half, and junior forward Sara Puckett's reaction said it all.

"It was great to see that, because we haven't seen it in awhile," Puckett said. "I was just really happy for her to be able to get back out there and still produce and show what she's still capable of. And she's been doing that in practice this week, too. So just really proud of her and how she just came back so easily in the flow of things."

The Lady Vols had their best offensive outing since the fourth game of the season against Troy. They didn't need Jackson to lead the scoring to benefit from her presence on the court. The attention she drew from defenders opened things up for the rest of the team, and everyone played more freely.

WELLS OUT FOR SEASON: Lady Vols basketball point guard Destinee Wells suffers season-ending injury

Four players scored in double figures, led by senior guard Jewel Spear's 18 points on 50% shooting. Tennessee assisted 76.7% of its made field goals with 23 assists, both of which are season-highs. It also shot 43.5% overall, which is its best shooting percentage since Troy.

"She's not played in however many weeks and she was a focus as soon as she checked in the game. She's that talented," Harper said. "I do think it takes a little bit of pressure off some of our other players. And it does seem as though they were playing a little freer tonight, and I love the balance. I think we're going to be at our best when we have a good balance offensively."

Tennessee has a long way to go still, and will have to adjust to losing senior point guard Destinee Wells to a season-ending injury. But Jackson's performance Tuesday – and the immediate impact it had on the offense overall – is a step in the right direction for the Lady Vols with one game left before SEC play.

