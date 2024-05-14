Jets open 2024 season with Monday night trip to San Francisco

The Jets are back in prime time. For the second consecutive season, the Jets will open the season on Monday Night Football on September 9. This time, they’ll take a cross-country trip to meet the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. The team announced the game Tuesday.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has plenty of history against the 49ers from his time with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers is 6-3 in the regular season against San Francisco but is 0-4 in the playoffs. This game will mark Rodgers’ official return to the field after tearing his Achilles during last season’s Monday night opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The game also marks Robert Saleh’s return to the Bay Area. Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017-2020 before becoming head coach of the Jets in 2021.

With Rodgers returning, the Jets are expected to have a handful of prime time games yet again as their schedule is loaded with prime matchups, including their divisional games plus matchups with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks out of the NFC West.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire