Jets Injury Tracker: Breece Hall on track to be ready for Week 1

Oct 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Jets players...

May 9, 1:00 p.m.

Breece Hall continues to make great progress as he works his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season.

While speaking on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday afternoon, Jets head coach Robert Saleh remained optimistic about the star running back’s status for the regular season.

Hall, who has been working out at the team's facility, remains on track to be ready for Week 1.



"He looks good," Saleh said. "It’s almost like we have to slow him down because you want to make sure you pace those things. But he looks powerful, he looks good. He’s putting up good numbers when he’s running, he’s in a really good headspace."

Getting Hall back healthy would be a huge boost for the revamped Jets offense.

He was a big piece for this unit during a strong rookie season. The Iowa State product had begun to break out in the weeks prior to his injury.

Hall had scored a touchdown in four consecutive weeks and was coming off a 20-carry, 116-yard performance in a win over the Green Bay Packers. He finished the year with 80 carries for 463 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns.

When healthy, he'll join a running back room that now consists of Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and fourth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.

