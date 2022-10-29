Jets final Week 8 injury report: Jets’ Davis, Patriots’ Andrews out

The Jets will officially not have wide receiver Corey Davis Sunday against the Patriots. He is out after missing practice all week with the knee injury suffered in Week 7 against the Broncos.

The good news for the Jets is that defensive end Jermaine Johnson, despite a questionable tag, is expected to return against the Patriots after missing two games with an ankle injury. Duane Brown (shoulder) is also questionable, but that’s been a weekly thing. He’ll play Sunday. Both got a full practice Friday.

S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring), DE John Franklin-Myers (illness) and Quincy Williams (ankle) also all practiced in full Friday and have no game designation for Sunday.

Two key Patriots are out, including center David Andrews, who suffered a concussion Monday against the Bears and did not practice this week. Same goes for DL Christian Barmore, who continues to be out with a knee injury.

Safety Kyle Duggar did get in a limited practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He is questionable for Sunday.

Also questionable: WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), CB Anfernee Jennings (calf), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (hamstring) and OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder). All were listed as limited all week.

WR Kendrick Bourne (toe) and OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) were full practice participants Friday and have no game designation for Sunday.

