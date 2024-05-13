Jets agree to four-year rookie contract with first-round pick Olu Fashanu

The Jets have officially secured a big piece for their offensive line for the next few seasons.

Gang Green reached an agreement with first-round pick Olu Fashanu on a four-year rookie contract on Monday afternoon, according to numerous reports.

The deal for the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft is said to be worth a fully guaranteed $20.5M and contains a fifth-year option.

After a disastrous injury-plagued campaign, the Jets made upgrading their offensive line a top priority this offseason, and Fashanu is another massive piece for this group.

The 21-year-old spent four seasons at Penn State and he quickly established himself as one of the Big Ten's top offensive linemen, being named an All-American during a stellar senior showing.

Now in the Big Apple, he'll have the opportunity to further develop his game as he blocks for Aaron Rodgers and learns from his "football idol" in veteran pass protector Tyron Smith.

It's still unknown exactly where he'll play for the Jets, but Fashanu took reps at right tackle during the pre-draft process and he said in his introductory news conference that he's "super comfortable" at left guard.

Fashanu is the first player in New York's draft class to sign his rookie deal.