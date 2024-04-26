Jesuit head coach cheers Colts’ first-round selection of Sacramento’s Laiatu Latu in NFL Draft

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) – Marauders head football coach Marlon Blanton watches from Jesuit High School as his former student athlete Laiatu Latu is selected 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft.

Blanton talks with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about how proud he is of his former player, what it means to the school to see him make the NFL and Latu’s Sacramento roots.

Latu, 23, was the first defensive player to be selected in Thursday’s NFL Draft. He was the consensus Associated Press First Team All-American defensive end last year with UCLA, where he led the nation 21.5 tackles for loss.

📺 #NFLDraft on ESPN/ABC/NFLN pic.twitter.com/GZ6GOuRYz1 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 26, 2024

Latu posted career highs with 49 tackles, 13 sacks and two interceptions last season with the Bruins. He spent two seasons with UCLA, transferring from Washington where his football career nearly came to an end due to a neck injury.

Latu missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was medically retired at one point following neck fusion surgery. He returned to action in 2022 when he transferred to UCLA.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher was the Bruins first winner of the Lombardi Award last season, which is awarded to the nation’s top defensive lineman in college football.

