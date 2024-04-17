Jersey Bulls secure play-off place after 3-0 Horley Town win

Jersey Bulls sealed their place in the Combined Counties Premier South play-offs after a 3-0 win over Horley Town.

Top scorer Lorne Bickley scored twice in the opening 30 minutes to set the Bulls on their way to victory in front of their home fans at Springfield.

Jonny Le Quesne ensured three points seven minutes into the second half as he converted a Bickley pass.

The victory also sees the Bulls move up to second place in their division with two more matches left to play.

The islanders have already guaranteed a top-three finish and move one point ahead of Knaphill who also have two games left.

Gary Freeman's side end the season with home games against Fleet Town and Spelthorne Sports over the next two weekends.