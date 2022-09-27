Jerry Jones just can’t help himself.

Less than a week after musing about the possibility of having an eventual dilemma at the quarterback position thanks to the play of Cooper Rush, Jones was praising Rush for winning his third game in three career starts. Two of which came in prime time.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said Rush has “the makeup of a top quarterback,” via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “Let me say this,” Jones added, “he’s certainly playing as well as anybody could’ve expected.”

This comes at a time when starter Dak Prescott continues to push to return from a Week One hand fracture that initially was supposed to result in a 6-8 week absence. Prescott has been saying he intends to return soon. Maybe by Week Five against the Rams. Maybe by Week Six against the Eagles.

Maybe by this Sunday against the Commanders.

“I think his progress is nothing short of amazing,” Jones said regarding Prescott’s recovery. Jones said that Prescott’s return will hinge on his ability to grip the ball properly.

But gripping the ball properly and performing at the highest level are two different things. Prescott wants to play, as any competitor would. Seeing Rush play so well — and hearing the boss go on and on about it — won’t make Prescott any less anxious.

It’s a risky proposition for the Cowboys. If Prescott pushes to return before he’s ready and doesn’t play well, there’s nothing they can really do. It’s far better to wait for Prescott to be truly 100 percent, especially if the Cowboys can keep winning with Rush.

The best outcome for the Cowboys would be to find a way to ride the hot hand of Rush for as long as it stays that way, with Prescott’s hand declared to be “100 percent” the moment Rush cools off. But good luck getting Prescott to go along with that, once he thinks he’s ready to go.

Jerry Jones: Cooper Rush has “the makeup of a top quarterback” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk