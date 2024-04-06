Jerome Tang turns down Arkansas offer, staying at K-State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After reports surfaced Friday that Kansas State University head coach Jerome Tang was the frontrunner for the open head coaching job at Arkansas, it appears he is staying in Manhattan.

Jon Rothstein first reported Friday around lunch time Tang was the “top candidate” for the position in Fayetteville, which opened after Eric Musselman left for the University of Southern California.

Rothstein then reported at 5:21 p.m. that Kansas State had offered Tang a contract extension. Shortly thereafter, Tang posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) insinuating he is sticking with the Wildcats.

The details of the contract extension are not yet known.

Tang has been with the Wildcats for two seasons and has amassed an overall record of 45-25 in that time. They finished 19-15 this past season and barely missed the NCAA Tournament.

From here, Tang will look to reload his roster through the transfer portal ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

