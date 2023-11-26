Who is Jeff Lebby? Mississippi State hires Oklahoma offensive coordinator as Bulldogs coach

Mississippi State football opens its door to the 36th head coach in the program's history, former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, the team announced on Sunday.

Before agreeing to the Bulldogs coaching gig, he held positions as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma and served as an assistant coach at Ole Miss, Baylor, and UCF.

The Bulldogs tragically lost coach Mike Leach in 2022 during a 9-4 season and moved on to Zach Arnett in 2023. Mississippi State finished with a disappointing 5-7 record, and just 1-7 in conference play, forcing Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon to move on from Arnett after just one full season. Now, Lebby will take over the reigns and look to aid the Bulldogs in bouncing back from a disheartening year.

Here's everything you need to know about Jeff Lebby and his past coaching endeavors.

An offensive mastermind, a dynamic play caller and the engineer of some of the most feared offenses in college football.



Please join us in welcoming the 36th head football coach in program history, Jeff Lebby!



📰 » https://t.co/VOgdIY8aMC@Coach_Leb | #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/LEY36LlLeD — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 26, 2023

Jeff Lebby coaching history

Lebby's college coaching arc kicked off in Oklahoma in 2002, when a career-ending injury forced him to stay on as a student assistant or give up football altogether. At Oklahoma, Lebby met up with then-quarterback and future UCF boss Josh Heupel.

From 2008-16, Lebby served multiple positions at Baylor, including passing game coordinator and running backs coach, before heading to UCF to team up with Heupel as quarterbacks coach and eventual offensive coordinator.

REQUIRED READING: Mississippi State football's bowl streak officially ends after final slots filled

Lebby then bounced to Ole Miss and returned to Oklahoma, both stints as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Jeff Lebby contract details, salary

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Lebby has agreed to five-year deal with the Bulldogs.

Sources: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next head coach at Mississippi State. A deal is expected to be announced soon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 26, 2023

The exact salary number has not been made public as of Nov. 26.

Jeff Lebby age

The new Mississippi State coach is 39 years of age, born on Jan. 5, 1984. A Texas native, Lebby grew up in the town of McGregor, 90 miles north of Austin, Texas.

REQUIRED READING: Unpacking Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby's candidacy for Mississippi State football coach opening

Lebby participated in high school football at Andrews High School, where he garnered All-State honors during his senior year. Subsequently, he signed with Oklahoma to pursue his football career; however, a college injury prematurely concluded his time as a player, but stayed on with the Sooners as a student assistant, launching his college coaching career.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jeff Lebby hired at Mississippi State: What to know of Oklahoma coach