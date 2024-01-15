Jedd Fisch 'broken hearted' to leave Arizona football for Washington coaching job

Former Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch issued a statement on social media Sunday about his decision to leave the Wildcats program for the University of Washington.

In the statement, Fisch, who led Arizona to a 10-3 season last season, said he was "broken hearted" to leave Arizona, and it was a "gut-wrenching" and "agonizing" decision.

Fisch succeeds Kalen DeBoer, who took the Alabama job after Nick Saban retired. DeBoer lead Washington to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game earlier this month.

Fisch went 1-11 in his first season in 2021, followed by a 5-7 season in 2022 before this year's breakout year that concluded with a win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

The Wildcats finished the season ranked No. 11 in the major college football polls and were expected to contend for the Big 12 Championship and a potential College Football Playoff bid next season.

'Fraud': Arizona football fans turn on Jedd Fisch after coach leaves for Washington

Jedd Fisch: 'Never thought my family and I would ever leave'

Fisch's statement said: "When I first arrived at U of A, I knew we could create something truly special — because of the people at this university and in this community. Today, I am broken hearted to leave not just Arizona, but the people who have given us so much and who believed so deeply in the magic we created.

"I absolutely have loved my time as a Wildcat and never thought my family and I would ever leave. Unfortunately, that day has come. It was a gut-wrenching and agonizing decision. But, I am proud to leave everything in a better place that when I came. My goal was to return the pride and to make winning personal here. And, we did."

More: Jedd Fisch's Arizona comments resurface after news he's headed to Washington

Jedd Fisch to players: 'My love for you is unequaled'

Fisch had the following to say to his players in his statement: "To the young men who built this program - my gratitude, love and admiration for you is unequaled. You took a chance. You outworked everyone. You believed when there was no reason to believe. And, you won, the right way. You epitomize what is right and good in college football. You won on the field, and you won off the field with your work in the community and the classroom. You made all of us proud. And, together, we won in so many amazing ways."

Arizona football coach candidates: Potential targets to replace Jedd Fisch

You can read Fisch's complete statement in the social media post below.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jedd Fisch 'broken hearted' to leave Arizona for Washington coach job