Jedd Fisch's Arizona comments resurface after news he's headed to Washington

Jedd Fisch is leaving the Arizona football program for Washington.

The move has angered many Wildcats fans, who feel betrayed by the coach because of recent comments he made in an interview with Jim Rome.

In those comments, which were made on Jan. 4, Fisch said that "We want to be a part of this program for a long time."

Evidently "a long time" meant 10 days, because Fisch is now headed to Washington to take over for Kalen DeBoer, who left the Huskies for Alabama after Nick Saban retired.

The Arizona football program went 10-3 last season and was considered a favorite to win the Big 12 next season.

Fisch's departure leaves the program potentially in turmoil.

'Fraud': Arizona football fans turn on Jedd Fisch after coach leaves for Washington

Jedd Fisch to Jim Rome: 'I have no interest in going anywhere'

In the interview, Rome talked about Fisch signing a contract extension with Arizona, saying: "Is that something that's going to get done shortly and is that where you want to be?"

Fisch's reply: "Yeah, you know, it is and I appreciate you asking. I think right now we're just working through semantics to get this deal done. I think we're very, very close. We want to be done here very soon and we want to be a part of this program for a long time."

He later talked about keeping his team together and that being a key to Arizona's success:

"I think the biggest thing was that our guys didn't leave... we recruited a ton of high school kids that became freshmen, sophomores, and then juniors. And we were able to keep the staff together" Fisch told Rome.

Fisch added: "We've got 18 out of 22 returning starters next year... so, I have no interest in going anywhere. I have a lot of interest in seeing if we can get to that College Football Playoff and there's 12 teams in it next year, and I would love to have our team be a part of it."

Arizona football coach candidates: Potential targets to replace Jedd Fisch

Social media slams Jedd Fisch for comments

Social media turned quickly on Fisch for his comments, in the wake of reports he was going to Washington.

The annual…

“I have no interest in going anywhere”

…line from a college head coach.



This was Jedd Fisch a week ago. pic.twitter.com/l9iJhWCwyQ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 14, 2024

The CFB world is a business first, people always have to remember that… this was just 10 days ago when Jedd Fisch said this…. Brutal pic.twitter.com/NMpIMUO3sr — Beavs.Report (@beavs_report) January 14, 2024

If the news is true and Jedd Fisch takes the Washington job, he is a total fraud.



Lied to all of the Arizona fans…. 10 DAYS AGO! https://t.co/d8VqXdZkSm — Ryan Wohl (@ryan__wohl) January 14, 2024

Everybody knows I like Jedd Fisch and think he was COTY and deserved a massive raise and that it was gonna be tough for Arizona to keep him, but this is tough to watch.



I know circumstances changed but it’s still tough.



pic.twitter.com/ZRmhh8IoxM — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) January 14, 2024

A liar, a phony, a snake all in one. Jedd Fisch is dead to me thank you for nothing. 🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/qiYyJy8HLm — Bo (@BMaster30) January 14, 2024

How do you feel about Jedd Fisch's Arizona comments in the wake of the news he is headed to Washington?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jedd Fisch slammed for Arizona comments after taking Washington job