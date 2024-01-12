Arizona Wildcats included in 2025 College Football Playoff predictions

The College Football Playoff is expanding from four teams to 12 teams next season, and that will give eight more teams a chance at the CFP National Championship.

Might the Arizona Wildcats be one of them?

Early 2025 College Football Playoff predictions include Jedd Fisch's team in the expanded playoff field, with some projecting the Wildcats to earn the Big 12's automatic bid as the conference's champion in Arizona's first year in the conference. Others have QB Noah Fifita and company earning an at-large berth into the tournament.

Check out what college football writers are saying about Arizona's College Football Playoff chances next season in their predictions for the tournament.

Big 12 football power rankings: Arizona, Utah top conference in way-too-early 2024 ranking

Heartland College Sports: Arizona predicted to be No. 8 seed in College Football Playoff

Bryan Clinton writes of the Wildcats: "Arizona enters the Big 12 title game at 12-0 and is on the verge of securing a first-round bye in the playoff. However, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys had other ideas, pulling off the upset for their first win in the Big 12 Championship. At 12-1 though, the Wildcats are in."

On3: Arizona among teams capable of winning CFP National Championship

Nick Schultz writes: "One of the more intriguing teams in the next wave of conference realignment is Arizona. The Wildcats have completed an impressive turnaround under Jedd Fisch’s watch, capped by a 10-win season after an Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma. If Arizona can repeat this season’s success, the Wildcats could find themselves in the newly expanded College Football Playoff field. Noah Fifita looks like the quarterback of the future, which bodes well for a sustained run as Fisch continues to build the program."

The Sports Geek: Arizona is best college football championship longshot next season

Kenneth Cross writes: "Last season, no one foresaw the Washington Huskies being a top contender and landing in the national championship college football game. Unless it was a diehard Huskies fan, there wasn’t a pundit that had Washington in their college football championship predictions. Could there be another diamond in the rough in 2024-25? Jedd Fisch’s group could have something cooking in the desert. After quietly finishing the season at 9-3 and a win in the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma, 38-24, the Wildcats are a team to watch out for in 2024. Arizona (+7000) might have the next Michael Penix Jr. in Noah Fifita. After supplanting Jayden de Laura as the starter, Fifita didn’t look back in Tucson. The native of Huntington Beach, California, passed for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions on 72.4 percent completions."

Could Noah Fifita lead the Arizona to a berth in the College Football Playoff next season? Several sites include the Wildcats in their early 2025 College Football Playoff predictions.

Longhorns Wire: Arizona will make College Football Playoff next season

Joey Hickey writes: "Who wins the Big 12’s automatic bid in 2024? Let’s lean toward the team that forced six turnovers against Oklahoma on its way to a 38-24 win. Head coach Jedd Fisch is building something special at Arizona, and he takes over the Big 12 in his first season in the conference."

Ducks Wire: Arizona will win Big 12 next season, make College Football Playoff

Zachary Neel writes: "At the moment, I would put my money on a former Pac-12 team to win the Big 12 next year, whether it’s Arizona or Utah. Right now, I think Arizona is my favorite, given what Noah Fifita did in his first year starting, and how good the Wildcats look going into the future. I think they get the automatic bid from that conference."

Athlon Sports: Arizona in group that will just miss College Football Playoff next season

Steven Lassan has the Wildcats just missing the field, with Utah projected to win the Big 12 and the conference not landing an at-large bid in the tournament.

Do you think the Wildcats will make the College Football Playoff in 2025?

