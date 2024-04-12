Jazz 124, Rockets 121: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets, 124-121, Thursday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz win:

Best performance: Luka Šamanić finished with a team-high 22 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Worst performance: Jalen Green had just three points and shot 1-of-7 from the field in his 19 minutes.

42: Fred VanVleet scored a game-high 42 points an was a large part of the game going down to the final moments.

4-24: The Jazz ended their 13-game losing streak. They are 4-24 since the trade deadline.

7: The Jazz had seven players score in double figures on Thursday night — Šamanić, Keyonte George (20), Ömer Yurtseven (10), Johnny Juzang (10), Brice Sensabaugh (17), Talen Horton-Tucker (16) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (14).

Best of the best: Lofton had a team-high five offensive rebounds which were a big part of the Jazz being able to keep their lead at the end of the game. The Jazz scored 19 second-chance points on the night.