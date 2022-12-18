Jayson Tatum shouts out Kemba Walker after 32-point outburst in Mavs-Cavs

Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kemba Walker can still ball, folks.

The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17.

Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the injured Luka Doncic and made the most of it, exploding for 32 points on 12 of 25 shooting with five rebounds, seven assists and a block in the Mavs' overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One person watching Walker's display closely? His former Boston Celtics teammate, Jayson Tatum, who showed love for Kemba on social media late Saturday night.

Walker only spent two seasons in Boston from 2019 to 2021 but was an excellent teammate to Tatum and Jaylen Brown, empowering the young duo to be the team's leaders despite Walker's status as a four-time All-Star.

Injuries have limited Walker's effectiveness since he left the Celtics -- he appeared in only 37 games for the New York Knicks last season -- but he's still capable of scoring outbursts like the one he showcased Saturday night, and his former teammates couldn't be happier for him.

The Celtics face the Orlando Magic on Sunday at TD Garden, but Tatum will miss the game due to personal reasons, per the team.