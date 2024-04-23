Jayson Tatum’s passing helps the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 1

The Boston Celtics had some bad memories to erase from the last time they faced the Miami Heat in Sunday afternoon’s Game 1 tilt. Shaking off the shame of having been sent home from the postseason by the Heat seemed a fairly easy task once Boston dialed down on defense, jumping out to a big lead early and never looking back.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, took a closer look at Jayson Tatum’s performance in the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Heat, the Celtics’ great defense, and other points from the victory.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire