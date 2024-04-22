What should we take away from the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 win vs. the Miami Heat?

What should we take away from the Boston Celtics‘ Game 1 win vs. the Miami Heat in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference Playoffs’ first round on this past Sunday (April 21)? We saw the sort of strong, focused play from Boston for three and half quarters — should Celtics fans worry about the half-quarter they slumped?

And what about the Heat’s physical play in the win for Boston? Is it by design, or just playoff basketball? And did it cross the line into dirty play at times, or are we just not used to postseason ball so early in the playoffs?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, weighed in postgame on Sunday. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire