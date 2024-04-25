Jayden Daniels says he’d be ‘blessed’ to play for the Commanders

Will LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels be the next quarterback for the Washington Commanders? In less than 24 hours, Washington goes on the clock at No. 2 overall after the Chicago Bears presumably select USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall.

The Commanders will choose between Daniels, Drake Maye (North Carolina), or J.J. McCarthy (Michigan).

The key question is whether Daniels wants to play for Washington?

On Wednesday, one day before the 2024 NFL draft begins, Daniels was at an NFL draft event in Detroit and was asked if he wanted to play for the Commanders.

“I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called,” Daniels said via Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. “Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get my all.”

Daniels was then asked a follow-up question:

“To clarify, would you be OK being drafted by Washington?”

His response: “Yeah. 100 percent.”

The potential issues came from Daniels’ agent liking a pair of tweets criticizing Washington scheduling a group top-30 visit with four quarterbacks.

The Commanders and Daniels’ camp quickly smoothed things over, but the rumors persisted that the Heisman Trophy winner preferred to play elsewhere.

Reporter: “There’s speculation that you may not want to go to Washington. Do you want to just squash that?” Jayden Daniels: “I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called. Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get… pic.twitter.com/UVDbZNSrwe — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 24, 2024

Daniels may have other preferred destinations, but that’s the case every year. Daniels doesn’t have a say in where he will play. When — if — the Commanders select him, this entire debate of whether he wants to be in Washington or not will be over.

