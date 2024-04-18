Is Jayden Daniels’ agent not happy with Commanders over group visit?

We are approximately one week away from the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Next Thursday night, the mystery of which quarterback the Washington Commanders will select second overall ends.

Wednesday was the final day all 32 NFL teams could host draft prospects on “top 30 visits.” Washington did things a little bit differently, hosting several prospects.

The day before the team met with the prospects in Ashburn, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn organized an outing for the four quarterback prospects at Top Golf: Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (North Carolina), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

It was unorthodox but not unheard of, as Peters did it in San Francisco with 49ers GM John Lynch.

The purpose of having the group visit was to see how the players interact with one another.

Some criticized the move, including Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk — who criticizes virtually everything. But apparently, Florio wasn’t the only one to criticize Washington’s decision to meet with multiple prospects on one visit.

Ron Butler of Agency 1 Sports represents Daniels and liked two tweets, including Florio’s, criticizing the Commanders.

It’s Butler’s page, and he can like, repost, or tweet what he wants. However, given the timing, it’s certainly interesting.

No one knows if Washington’s mind was made up before this week on which quarterback it will select. In all likelihood, Peters knows who he is taking, but outside of a select few, no one else does.

Can next week get here fast enough?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire