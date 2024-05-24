Jayden Daniels says Commanders fans are ‘eager’ to win

When the Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft last month, they did so hoping to end the league’s third-longest playoff win drought, which dates back to 2005.

Daniels isn’t a lock to be the team’s Day 1 starter, as he’s competing with veteran Marcus Mariota for the job. But he’s expected to take over sooner rather than later, and now paired with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, it’s certainly an exciting combination.

He was recently discussing the fans in the nation’s capital, who he said are eager to win.

“It’s just a franchise that’s eager,” Daniels said, per On3. “To be able to go out there and try to help the team win football games. And obviously, it’s new, everything here. The DMV fan base, everybody, they want to see wins, they want to see excitement, want to see joy.

“Hopefully, we can go out there and we can do it as a Commanders franchise, as a team. But you know that’s way down the road. We worried about rookie minicamp and practice tomorrow.”

Daniels is looking to turn around a Washington franchise that hasn’t finished above .500 since 2016 and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire