Commanders’ Marcus Mariota impressed with rookie Jayden Daniels so far

Jayden Daniels hasn’t been a member of the Washington Commanders long, but it seems he’s already making a strong impression on those around him.

The second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and former Heisman winner at LSU has joined the team for offseason organized team activities, and his main competitor for the starting quarterback job — veteran Marcus Mariota — offered pretty high praise after seeing Daniels in action.

“He looks good,” Mariota said after OTAs on Wednesday, per On3. “I think he really moves well, throws the ball well, and for a young guy that’s coming in (he) seems to really command the offense and I think that’s important.”

Mariota further explained that Daniels’ poise and knowledge has helped endear him to older players on the team.

“I think that’s very important in the quarterback position to be able to stand in front of these guys, especially older players, and kind of nail and say I got this, I got it figured out,” Mariota said. “So I think he’s done a great job of that and we’ve just got to continue to help him grow and develop. And I think at the end of the day when we’re all competing in that room it makes every one of us better.”

This competition isn’t likely to be decided soon, but it seems that Daniels has earned the admiration of even his top contender for the job.

