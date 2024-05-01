Jarvis Landry reveals Mount Rushmore of former LSU receivers

In recent years, LSU has staked a pretty strong claim as WRU.

The program has produced several star NFL receivers, with the most notable being Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. joined those ranks as first round picks this year, and the list also includes players from longer ago like Odell Beckham Jr., Early Doucet, Dwayne Bowe and more.

Jarvis Landry, another prominent player on the list of NFL receivers the Tigers have produced, revealed his Mount Rushmore of LSU receivers on a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

Landry ranked Beckham, his former college teammate, at the top, followed by Chase, Jefferson and Nabers.

“I think he’s going to be a great player,” Landry said of Nabers. “His name is going to weigh tons here in the near future I’m sure.”

That’s certainly high praise for the rookie wideout, who was drafted sixth overall by the New York Giants last weekend.

Landry is currently attempting an NFL comeback of his own. After missing the 2023 season as he rehabilitated an ankle injury, Landry is set to work out with the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the team’s rookie minicamp.

