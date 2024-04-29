Former LSU WR Jarvis Landry invited to Jaguars rookie minicamp

After being out of the league in 2023 as he rehabbed an ankle injury, Jarvis Landry is looking to make his return to the NFL.

Landry was invited to join the Jacksonville Jaguars for their rookie minicamp, where he will work out with the team and hope to land a spot on the roster, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 31-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler but hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2019.

A former second-round pick by the Dolphins, Landry spent the first four seasons of his career in Miami before spending the next four in Cleveland. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2022, appearing in nine games with three starts.

He totaled 272 yards and a touchdown on 25 catches before he was placed on injured reserve in December.

Five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in the #Jaguars’ upcoming rookie camp, per his agents @davidcanter @NessMugrabi and @IanGrutman. After sitting out last season, Landry is fully healthy and ready to return at age 31. pic.twitter.com/3uEBlm6Wex — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2024

He’ll get the chance to work alongside former LSU players Brian Thomas Jr., Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson, who were all drafted by Jacksonville this past weekend.

Now finally healthy, Landry will hope to make an impression on the Jaguars’ brass when he participates in the rookie minicamp, which will take place next month.

