Jarred Vanderbilt could return for Lakers as soon as Game 3

The Los Angeles Lakers are licking their wounds after their latest loss to the Denver Nuggets. This time around, they blew a 20-point third-quarter lead and lost on a Jamal Murray game-winning jumper at the buzzer, putting them behind 0-2 in their best-of-seven first-round series.

It is virtually impossible to picture them making this series competitive, and it is difficult to imagine them winning even one game at this point. Los Angeles, of course, got swept by Denver in last year’s Western Conference Finals and has now lost 10 straight contests to Denver.

The team needs help in the worst way. Fortunately, it may get some help very soon.

Jarred Vanderbilt, the Lakers’ defensive ace who has been out since early February with a midfoot sprain, could return to game action as soon as Game 3, which will take place on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

Via ESPN:

“Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, sidelined since Feb. 1 because of a right midfoot sprain, is targeting a return as soon as Game 3 of Los Angeles’ first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN,” wrote Dave McMenamin. “Vanderbilt has been ramping up his on-court workouts in the past two weeks, the source told ESPN, and participated in one of his most intense workouts yet Monday morning at Ball Arena. “Vanderbilt’s availability will be determined based on how his body responds in the coming days leading up to Thursday’s Game 3 in Los Angeles.”

Due in part to injuries to Vanderbilt and Christian Wood, the Lakers’ bench has been rather weak. In two games so far this series, only one of their reserves — Taurean Prince — has scored a single point, and no one else off the pine has made any tangible impact whatsoever.

Wood could also make a return in Game 3, and while it may be unrealistic to expect either player to make an impact right away, it’s always possible at least one of them will make a small contribution that would help.

