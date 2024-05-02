Jared McCain: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2004 | 6’3 | N/A | 197 LBS

Team: Duke

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 15 / Worst rank: N/A

2023-24 stats:

In 2023-24, McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 46.2 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from three, and 88.5 percent from the foul line.

Strengths:

* Exceptional scoring ability, particularly proficient from three-point range

* Impressive shooting accuracy, hitting over 40 percent of his long-range shots

* Effective driving to the basket when given the opportunity

* Quickness allows him to attack the basket and create scoring opportunities

* Smart decision-making on the court

* Surprisingly adept at grabbing rebounds despite his size

* Plays with confidence and demonstrates excellent shooting skills

Weaknesses:

* Lack of height and size for a basketball player, requiring extra effort to make an impact

* Deficiency in defensive skills

* Passing ability could be improved, uncertain if he can effectively set up teammates for scoring opportunities

* Focus on scoring over passing, particularly as an outside shooter

* Not the best ballhandler for his position, though showing promise as a freshman

Scotto's Draft Notes:

“McCain has great intel and seems to be a hard worker,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “I understand the court will open at the next level, but I thought he was going to be a three-year player at Duke. Now people are talking about the first round because of his shooting and he’s getting some Seth Curry comparisons.”

“McCain was really good at the McDonald’s All-American Game and decent at the NIKE Hoops Summit,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s an undersized two guard. He’s smart and cuts off the ball, but I don’t know if it’s sustainable at the NBA level.”

Excerpts from HoopsHype’s Aggregate Mock Draft from colleague Michael Scotto, who contributed research to this story, can be found here.

