Jamie Vardy wears knitted tribute at trophy parade

Jamie Vardy was spotted wearing a knitted tribute on his head during Leicester City's title parade.

Fans of the Foxes lined the streets to celebrate the club's return to the Premier League on Sunday.

The Syston Knitting Banxy's creation depicts the 37-year-old striker belly-sliding after the away win at Preston North End on 29 April, which secured the Championship title.

An open-top bus passed through the city centre towards the Clock Tower during the celebrations.

Big screens and music were organised as part of the "Straight Back Up" parade as the club aimed to thank fans for their support during the 2023/24 campaign.

Vardy scored 18 goals in 35 appearances for City this season, with talks now open to extend his contract at the King Power Stadium.

