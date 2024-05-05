James Madison transfer cornerback D’Angelo Ponds offered by USC

Former James Madison cornerback D’Angelo Ponds entered the transfer portal in April and has received major attention from Power Five programs, including an offer from USC.

Powell primarily played slot corner this spring. Ponds had 51 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 2 fumble recoveries in 2023.

Over 25 other programs offered Ponds when he entered the transfer portal per On3. This list includes Miami, Auburn, Memphis, Houston, Arizona, Tennessee, Duke, Tulane and Indiana.

The Hollywood, Florida, native signed with James Madison as a three-star player and the No. 142 cornerback from the 2023 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports.

Ponds’ rookie season performance earned him several Freshman All-America honors from publications such as On3 and the Football Writers Association of America. He was also tabbed a second-team All-American and Freshman Cornerback of the Year by College Football Network.

Doug Belk has earned rave reviews for his work with USC football this spring. Giving Belk more pieces to work with would boost the back line of the Trojans’ defense heading into Big Ten competition.

Former JMU True Freshman All-American D’Angelo Ponds has heard from these 2️⃣2️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @On3sports In 2023, he totaled 52 Tackles, 2 INT, 12 PD, and 1 Fumble Recovery Is the Top Overall Available player in the Transfer Portal (per… pic.twitter.com/CSkvRrayMW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 2, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire