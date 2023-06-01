Jalen Mills moved to safety and picked Bailey Zappe off in the process

New England Patriots safety Jalen Mills teased a move from the cornerback position in the offseason, even going so far as to remind people on Twitter of his versatility.

That versatility was on full display Wednesday, during New England’s OTAs session. Mills made his presence felt immediately, picking off a pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Last season, Mills recorded 31 tackles and two interceptions. After initially being released by the Patriots, he signed a new deal with the team on March 23, returning to New England’s stout defensive unit.

On Wednesday, he looked completely comfortable making the transition back to safety.

Jalen Mills does indeed appear to be moving to safety. He saw a lot of work there today and intercepted one Bailey Zappe pass. Jack Jones and Brad Hawkins also had INTs. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 31, 2023

New England will look to return much of the same defensive unit from the 2022 season. A good season from Mills will be important to help fill the void left by Devin McCourty’s retirement.

