Jalen Hurts unveils Alabama 'LANK' shirt, picks Crimson Tide to win College Football Playoff

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts may be five years removed from suiting up for Alabama football — including one spent at Oklahoma — but he still bleeds Crimson Tide colors.

In a video of Eagles players making their New Years Six bowl predictions, Hurts raised up his hoodie to unveil a "LANK" shirt. The acronym stands for "Let A Naysayer Know," Alabama's team mantra this season. Evidently, it's clear who the All-Pro quarterback believes will win the Rose Bowl matchup between No. 4 Alabama (12-1, 8-0 in SEC play) and Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten).

The Philadelphia Eagles have made their NY6 picks.



Watch Jalen Hurts (with a LANK shirt) and Julio Jones call their shots: pic.twitter.com/OkOybFfJ1a — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 30, 2023

Quarterback Jalen Milroe said the team came up with LANK before the 2023 college football season began. He has become the embodiment of that sentiment this year, overcoming early-season struggles to become the driving force of the Crimson Tide's offense and accounting for 35 total touchdowns.

“[LANK] was something we built in the offseason,” Milroe said in September. “We came in as one unit to think of a motto to push our team. There was a lot of doubt throughout the offseason. We came together and made that our motto this year.”

Hurts, who played out a three-year stint as quarterback from 2016 to 2018 in Tuscaloosa, has also made a significant impact on Milroe. After a stunning upset win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game this season, the latter quoted Hurts when discussing the adversity he's overcome through his collegiate career.

"Before anyone had an opinion of me, I had my purpose already," Milroe said in postgame.

Milroe also recently called the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback his inspiration heading into the College Football Playoff against Michigan.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe: “Jalen Hurts is my true inspiration. Because through everything he always kept a smile on his face and a chip on his shoulder. When everybody turned their backs on him, he saw the bigger purpose in his future. And he’s a man of faith. You can’t beat a man… pic.twitter.com/hBjAfQZSpy — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) December 28, 2023

“Jalen Hurts is my true inspiration," Milroe said. "Because through everything he always kept a smile on his face and a chip on his shoulder. When everybody turned their backs on him, he saw the bigger purpose in his future. And he’s a man of faith. You can’t beat a man that’s a man of faith.

"That’s someone who I love a lot. I have a connection with him. I consider him my brother. J Hurts, I applaud him because who he is as a person, not too many people could be like.”

