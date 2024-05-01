Jalen Hurts’ $200K Donation Brings AC Relief To 10 Philadelphia Schools | Photo: Mitchell Leff via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is making a massive impact off the field with a generous donation benefiting students citywide.

CBS News Philadelphia reported that in mid-April, Hurts donated $200,000 to the School District of Philadelphia to purchase more than 300 air conditioner units for 10 public schools.

He paid a visit to Edward Gideon School in Brewerytown, one of the lucky recipients of his generous donation, spending time with students and staff. The 25-year-old felt a sense of responsibility to give back to the community and support those in need.

“The least that I can do is do what I’m doing now,” Hurts said, per CBS News. “This is my duty.”

“These are all just an opportunity for me to put in the progress of our tomorrow in our youth today and help get them to where they want to be,” Hurts added.

The schools on the list are Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fitler Academics Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Abram Jenks and T. Roosevelt.

According to Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, numerous schools in the area lack adequate air-conditioning systems. This deficiency has resulted in a decline in student achievement.

Watlington Sr. also noted that the new air-conditioning systems will enhance students’ learning environment and provide a more comfortable workspace for teachers.

“It benefits teachers, as well, because when teachers have optimal teaching conditions, they’re more likely to return as teachers,” he said.

Hurts‘ actions draw attention to a broader concern regarding the adverse effects of high temperatures on student learning.

A 2020 study from Nature Human Behavior stated that students facing higher temperatures before exams show decreased learning, with scores dropping further for each additional day above 80 degrees. The impact is more than likely found in lower-income districts, disproportionately affecting Black and Latino students.