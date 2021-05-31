  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Jake Paul to face former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jake Paul has his next opponent, and it's a lot like his last one.

The YouTube star and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to deal for a boxing match, according to The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win against Ben Askren, another former UFC fighter. The fight was significantly one-sided, with Paul heavily out-striking the former Bellator champ. Woodley is well-aware of that fact, having been in Askren's corner for the fight. 

Tyron Woodley steps in after friend Ben Askren

Askren and Woodley wrestled together at the University of Missouri, and have remained close friends since.

Paul currently holds a record of 3-0 in his career, with wins against a former UFC fighter, a former NBA player and a YouTuber, as well as an exhibition win over another YouTuber. In Woodley, Paul is getting an opponent who is basically a more accomplished version of Askren. Like Askren, Woodley is a former wrestling champion without much boxing experience facing a significant downturn in his career.

Once the UFC's welterweight champ with multiple title defenses to his name, Woodley lost his belt to current champ Kamaru Usman in March 2019. Woodley has not won a fight since, falling to Gilbert Burns Colby Covington and Vicente Luque in succession.

Woodley's contract with the UFC has since expired, making him free for what should be a lucrative bout with Paul.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Jake Paul fights Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller)
Jake Paul's professional boxing record: 3-0. Jake Paul's record against actual boxers: 0-0. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller)

Woodley previously spoke about his expectations for the Askren fight, and it's not hard to see this as an indication for how he expects himself to fare:

"[Paul] thought he picked Ben because Ben wasn't really known for his striking prowess in MMA as more for his grinding, his cardio, his ability to submission, his ground and pound, his wrestling, his aggressiveness. He wasn't really known for the boxing aspect of the sport. So, he [Jake Paul] probably thought it was an easy pick to go get that fight. But Ben's Ben, swung at by all the world champion boxers and kickboxers.

"He has sparred with those guys, he has been at the highest level. He has been with the guys that are Olympians, he has been with the NCAA champions, he has been with the top of the top, fighting against the world champions and been a world champion. So, you can't compare that experience. You can't compare the ability to be calm in a storm at a big, big, big event."

The fight will likely be the first in Paul's new deal with Showtime Boxing, which signed Paul to a multi-fight deal earlier this month.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • NBA agent Rich Paul says white American athletes don't want a Black agent

    LeBron's agent had plenty to say in a New Yorker interview.

  • Investigators say Braves' Marcell Ozuna threatened to kill his wife before domestic violence arrest

    There are new alleged details from Ozuna's arrest, and they are not pretty.

  • Fight week: The Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition

    Fight week: The Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition.

  • Report: Former UFC champ Tyron Woodley to box Jake Paul

    It seems the MMA world isn't done with Jake Paul just yet, with reports the polarizing YouTuber will now box former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Tyrann Mathieu may have to write $1 million check to LSU

    Former LSU football defensive back Tyrann Mathieu might have to get his checkbook ready very soon.

  • He’s preachy and pretentious – but does Moby deserve to be the most hated man in pop?

    In the freezing gloom beneath a bridge in London’s King’s Cross Richard Melville Hall was looking for love. Or, failing that, sex. If it came to it, he’d probably have settled for a tear-streaked canoodle in the shadows. “Standing in the rain in King’s Cross at 1am, I realised that I could pay this beautiful woman to come back to my hotel,” the techno-pop vegan otherwise known as Moby would recall of the autumn 1999 incident, which followed a concert at the nearby Scala. “I was drunk and lonely and wanted to feel another person next to me.” Oh lordy. Moby shared the story in his 2019 memoir, Then It Fell Apart. The point of the anecdote was apparently to convey the depth of his loneliness at a time when his career was turning stratospheric thanks to his album Play. And yet the prostitute-under-the-bridge tale lands strangely. We’re supposed to empathise with Moby – the on-the-up pop star with a platter of hit singles (including the Twin Peaks-theme sampling Go). It appears not to enter his mind that our sympathies might lie with the prostitute ogled in the middle of the night by a furtive-looking bald man (the encounter ends with Moby spotted by someone from his record label and slinking away). Then It Fell Apart inflicted huge damage to Moby. Two years on, his reputation has yet to really recover. Undeterred he is back with an orchestral greatest hits collection, Reprise, and a new autobiographical film, Moby Doc.

  • It's about to get a little easier to trade Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson

    To be clear, no deal for either player is imminent. But if one was, NFL teams will soon be allowed to split the cap hits.

  • Marvel just postponed its most mysterious movie of MCU Phase 4

    The novel coronavirus pandemic forced movie studios to release their new films on streaming services or to delay theatrical releases, as indoor gatherings were banned. Marvel was no exception, delaying its MCU films quite a few times. Black Widow was pushed to fall 2020 and then to spring 2021 before Marvel announced a final premiere …

  • Braxton Miller and Troy Smith team up for Champaign County youth football camp

    Former Ohio State quarterbacks Braxton Miller and Troy Smith are teaming up to hold a three-day youth football camp in July.

  • Chase Elliott keeps it in the family with new spotter: He just fits into our group

    CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]

  • French Open 2021: No. 6 Bianca Andreescu upset by Tamara Zidansek in first round

    Bianca Andreescu is out in the first round of a major for the first time.

  • Free agent RB Le'Veon Bell insists he'll play in 2021

    Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he is waiting to sign with the right team that will utilize his talents. Bell posted in a series of tweets on Thursday. Bell, 29, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out the entire 2018 season on the franchise tag in a contract dispute.

  • Hendrick Motorsports passes Petty Enterprises in all-time wins for team owners

    Hendrick Motorsports passed Petty Enterprises on NASCAR’s all-time wins list for team owners Sunday night, with Kyle Larson breaking the tie by providing the organization’s 269th Cup Series victory, a Coca-Cola 600 triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Rick Hendrick, 71, celebrated at the 1.5-mile track located nearly the same distance away from his team’s sprawling […]

  • Tua Tagovailoa admits he didn't fully grasp Dolphins playbook as a rookie

    Tagovailoa's admission sheds light on Miami's decision to look to Ryan Fitzpatrick in some late-game situations last season.

  • NFL Team Preview: Colts have a star in Jonathan Taylor, but questions elsewhere

    Jonathan Taylor will be an early first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but that's where the certainties end for the Colts. Our experts examine the 24th-ranked team in our power rankings.

  • Factbox-Motor racing-105th running of the Indianapolis 500

    * The Indy 500 is set to be the most-attended sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with 135,000 spectators - approximately 40% capacity - present inside the IMS. * Under normal circumstances, the 559-acre IMS, which is large enough to hold Vatican City, Yankee Stadium, Churchill Downs, the Roman Colosseum and Rose Bowl, can accommodate around 400,000 people, including workers.

  • FRENCH OPEN 2021: Is it time for the changing of the guard?

    Forgive Novak Djokovic if he's just a little bit tired of hearing about, and being asked to address, how much longer he, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer can stay at the top of tennis. Or, put another way, whether a younger generation of men finally is poised to consistently win Grand Slam titles.

  • Kevin Garnett calls out Nets' Kyrie Irving for stepping on Celtics' logo

    The Nets' Kyrie Irving went out of his way to step on the logo of his former team, the Celtics, on Sunday, prompting Kevin Garnett to pop off.