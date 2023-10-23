Jake Paul officially ‘accepts’ MMA fight with Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has officially ‘accepted’ a mixed martial arts fight with Nate Diaz, per the YouTube star’s promotional company.

Paul beat UFC icon Diaz in a boxing match in August, knocking down and outpointing his fellow American. Paul, 26, has since announced that his next boxing match will take place in December, but Diaz, 38, has been ruled out as the opponent.

The pair could, however, fight one another in MMA, according to Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

“For the record: Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz again,” MVP tweeted on Monday (23 October). “Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have received an offer from @PFLMMA to rematch in MMA in the SmartCage. Jake Paul has accepted the offer.”

Paul proceeded to share the tweet.

Earlier this year, Paul signed a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), a rival promotion to the UFC. Paul is yet to make his MMA debut but has long eyed Diaz as a potential opponent.

Diaz last fought in MMA in September 2022, submitting Tony Ferguson before leaving the UFC. His bout with Paul marked his boxing debut, while Paul is 7-1 as a professional boxer. The 26-year-old holds wins over ex-UFC stars Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.