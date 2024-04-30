Jake Paul, Mike Tyson announce two-city press conference tour for Netflix boxing match

(This story original published on USATODAY.com)

The hype for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is building, and it will lead to two press conferences months before the bout takes places.

Tyson and Paul, as well as co-main eventers in Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, will meet face-to-face to promote their upcoming match. The opponents will meet May 13 at the Apollo Theater in New York City and on May 16 at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas. The press conferences will be free to the public and open on a first come, first serve basis, and they’ll be streamed on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube channel and Netflix’s YouTube and X channels.

Even though the fight isn’t scheduled to take place until July 20 at AT&T Stadium, the press conferences will come just days before tickets go on sale. Tickets will be available on May 16 at 12 p.m. ET, giving the press conferences the chance to generate more interest for what is already a highly anticipated bout. The stadium is expected to hold around 80,000 people for the event.

The fight between Tyson and Paul was given the status of a sanctioned pro bout scheduled for eight, two-minute rounds and the usage of 14-ounce gloves. Because it is a sanctioned pro fight, the outcome will count toward their records. Tyson is 50-6 with 44 knockouts and Paul is 9-1 with six knockouts.

Despite the decision, prominent people in the boxing world have dismissed the idea of the fight being sanctioned.

Taylor and Serrano being part of the card means one of the long-awaited rematches in boxing will take place. Their first matchup took place on April 30, 2022 in what was the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden. The match was widely praised as one of the best ones of the year, and it ended with Taylor victorious by split-decision. The battle in July will be for the undisputed super lightweight championship.

