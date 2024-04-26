Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. picks jersey number, eyeing another

It isn’t the first number he had in mind, but at least for now, it’ll do.

Less than 24 hours after his first-round selection by Jacksonville with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has chosen the jersey number he’ll wear with the Jaguars.

After donning No. 11 for three years with LSU and in high school, Thomas will sport No. 80 to begin his NFL career. No. 11 currently suits Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington.

“You know what number I want to wear,” Thomas said, “but as of right now I’m going to be No. 80.”

Jacksonville traded back from its original No. 17 pick with Minnesota to take Thomas at No. 23, netting a fifth-round (No.167) selection and third and fourth-round slots in 2025 from the Vikings.

Thomas and two LSU teammates, quarterback Jayden Daniels and fellow receiver Malik Nabers, were selected in the first round on Thursday after combining to produce one of the most dynamic offenses college football has seen in recent years in 2023.

Thomas posted single-season career-highs of 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns on the year, bringing his three-year total with the Tigers to 127 receptions for 1,897 yards and 24 touchdowns over 38 games.

Daniels. the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, went to Washington at No. 2. The New York Giants took Nabers at No. 6.

