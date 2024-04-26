‘Element of speed’: Brian Thomas Jr. offers Jaguars offensive ‘asset’

Following a six-spot trade-back with Minnesota in the first round, Jacksonville exited day one of the 2024 NFL draft with one of the class’s top wide receivers, Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU.

Not only is Thomas a proven pass-catcher from the most demanding conference in college football, he’s also an elite athlete, confirmed by his 94th percentile 40-yard dash time among wide receivers, 4.33 seconds, and 82nd percentile vertical jump result, 38 and 1/2 inches.

Speed and explosiveness stood out to Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson in their evaluation of Thomas, in their eyes making him an ideal replacement for one-year Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who signed with Tennessee in March via NFL free agency.

“You’re adding a skilled receiver, you’re adding depth, you’re adding a guy that has an element of speed that we haven’t had probably since Calvin last year,” Baalke said about Thomas.

“Once we get him in here too and really get our hands on him, get him into the playbook in a couple of weeks and really see how we can use him, I think it can only be a great asset for us on offense to not only open up the field, but I think open up some other elements of the offense.”

Pederson had similar takeaways, emphasizing Thomas’ frame — nearly 6-foot-3, 209 pounds with plus-arm length — and sharpness as a route-runner, proven against some of the best competition college football has to offer in the Southeastern Conference.

Over three seasons and 38 games with the Tigers, Thomas tallied 127 receptions for 1,897 yards (24.9 yards per catch) and 24 touchdowns.

He exploded in his junior season with Heisman Trophy-winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback, hauling in 68 catches for 1,177 yards (17.3 yards per reception) and 17 touchdowns in 2023.

“Great size, great size. He’s big, tall, has a really good route tree and can run all of the routes. Definitely, as you’ve seen, he can take the top off,” Pederson described Thomas.

“He’s going to see some different coverages too, he’s going to see a little bit better secondary guys. The SEC has good coverage guys, but he was going to see more defenses, different defenses. Those are things, as coaches, we will scheme up for him.”

Jacksonville has prioritized upgrading its wide receiving corps this offseason, even before Ridley’s exit. It agreed to contract terms with former Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis and former Baltimore receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay during March’s legal tampering period, before Ridley surprisingly signed with Tennessee in free agency.

Pairing with Jaguars veteran pass-catchers, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, the quintet appears poised to offer quarterback Trevor Lawrence the deepest wide receiver room he’s had with Jacksonville since his alignment with the team in 2021.

Thomas is excited to infuse his talent into the group.

“Just my ability to use my speed, be able to get open, create space on defenders. I would say that’s just a big role in how I play,” Thomas explained his play style. “I’m just happy to be a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars and just ready to get going.”

