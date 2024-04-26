Stats, facts and fit: New Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Despite moving back six spots by trading with Minnesota in the first round, Jacksonville secured its prospect of choice to open the 2024 NFL draft, selecting LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall on Thursday night.

The Jaguars netted three picks by sliding down the order, No. 167 in the fifth round and third and fourth-round slots in 2025, and still managed to add a much-needed playmaker for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, despite 16 offensive prospects being plucked before Jacksonville went on the clock.

“He was going to be the pick at 17,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke expressed after the first round. “We just felt the way the board looked and where the needs were, the teams in between us, we felt we had a chance. There’s risk, there’s reward.”

Jaguars Wire analyzes Jacksonville’s selection of Thomas below, reviewing his background, college stats, NFL combine results, projected fit in Jacksonville’s offense and what he said after being picked.

Brian Thomas Jr. WR, LSU

Oct 21, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown against Army Black Knights defensive back Cameron Jones (10) during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Background

From Walker, La., just outside Baton Rouge, Thomas grew up a fan of two-time first-team All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, aspiring to model his game after the first-round pick from 2011.

“My favorite wide receiver would have to be Julio Jones, just growing up and watching him do the things that he can do,” Thomas told reporters after his selection by Jacksonville on Thursday night. “I was kind of bigger, so I was trying to model my game after somebody who had my body type.”

Thomas ultimately followed a path similar to Jones’ toward the NFL, emerging as a top-rated recruit in high school and signing to play in the Southeastern Conference for college, but at LSU, right down the road from Walker High School.

Thomas spent three seasons with the Tigers and enjoyed a breakout year in 2023, He paired with 2024 No. 6 overall selection by New York, wide receiver Malik Nabers, to combine for 157 receptions, 2,746 yards and 31 touchdowns on the receiving end of passes from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and No. 2 overall pick by Washington, Jayden Daniels.

For his efforts as a junior, Thomas received Third-Team All-American (Associated Press), Second-Team All-SEC (AP and Coaches) and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist recognition, before entering the 2024 NFL draft.

College stats

via LSU Sports and Pro Football Focus

127 receptions

1,897 yards

14.9 yards per reception

24 touchdowns

86-yard long reception

81 first downs

19 receptions on 20+ yard throws

17-of-36 (47.2%) in contested catch situations

13 drops

88% outside, 12% slot receiver

NFL combine results

via MockDraftable

6-foot-2 and 7/8-inch (77th percentile)

209 pounds (67th percentile)

32 and 3/4-inch arm length (72nd percentile)

79 and 5/8-inch wingspan (89th percentile)

4.33-second 40-yard dash (94th percentile)

1.5-second 10-yard split (88th percentile)

38 and 1/2-inch vertical jump (82nd percentile)

126-inch broad jump (79th percentile)

Projected fit

Thomas offers the frame of a prototypical X-receiver and the speed and explosiveness of a Z-receiver or slot. He can continue to develop his play strength, but at nearly 210 pounds, he should already have an advantage over lighter press-coverage cornerbacks in the NFL.

Accordingly, Thomas can be expected to take on multiple roles in Jacksonville’s passing offense. However, he will primarily be viewed as the replacement for Calvin Ridley outside. Ridley left the Jaguars via free agency in March after posting 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in one season with the club.

Jacksonville will utilize Thomas’ size and long speed to force defenses to respect the boundary and stretch the field vertically to open up underneath routes. He’ll likely pair with Gabe Davis on the opposite side and Christian Kirk in the slot to form the Jaguars’ starting receiver lineup in 2024.

Veterans, two-year Jaguar Zay Jones and free agent signee/return specialist Devin Duvernay, will likely complement the trio.

“Great size. He’s big, tall, has a really good route tree and can run all of the routes,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Thomas on Thursday. “Definitely, as you’ve seen, he can take the top off.”

Quotable

“It’s a stacked room. Just want to get in there, get to work, learn from the guys and be the best I can be. Going in, working hard, doing the things that I can do best, just go up there, put in the work and see where it takes me.” — Brian Thomas Jr. on joining Jacksonville’s wide receiver corps

