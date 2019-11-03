Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans, live score and latest updates from Wembley Stadium

The last match of the NFL London series 2019 is at Wembley - AP

Jacksonville Jaguars face the Houston Texans at Wembley in the last NFL game in London for 2019

Both sides have had a solid start this season but a loss would be a blow to play-off ambitions for either team

The Texans are lead by one of the best quarter-backs in the league in Deshaun Watson

2:44PM

First Quarter: Jacksonville Jaguars 0 Houston Texans 0

Watson gets away from a should-be sack before throwing deep - the ball cannot be reeled it. The play is called back for a block in the back by the Texans anyway.

Timeout called by the Texans. 1st and 25 after the penalty call.

Hand off to Johnson who makes a few yards but there is a flag on the play. Another block in the back by the Texans. They are a long way back now.

2:41PM

First Quarter: Jacksonville Jaguars 0 Houston Texans 0

Watson throws deep but DAndre Hopkins catches it out of bounds. Hopkins is then found on a short route for a six yard pick-up.

Watson then escapes from the pocket and gets another first down. What a start from the Texans!

2:39PM

First Quarter: Jacksonville Jaguars 0 Houston Texans 0

Hyde carries again but he is driven back after making two yards. Nice variety from the Texans offense so far.

Another first down for the Texans after a short throw to Akins.

2:38PM

First Quarter: Jacksonville Jaguars 0 Houston Texans 0

The Jags kick to the Texans and DeAndre Carter carries the ball back to just behind the 20.

Watson gets a first down with his first pass of the game. Lightning start. Carlos Hyde then runs the ball for a eight yard pick-up before getting another first down with his second run of the game.

2:32PM

The Jags are ready to go

2:31PM

Here come the national anthems

Both the American and UK variety...

2:29PM

Kick-off just two minutes away!

The captain's are doing the coin toss under a grey London sky.

2:26PM

The players are out onto the field

The Jags emerge to a rousing reception from the Wembley crowd.

2:20PM

The game will start in just 10 minutes time

Wembley Stadium is filling up ahead of this mouth-watering clash.

2:18PM

Deshaun Watson has proven himself as one of the best quarter-backs in the league

Telegraph Sport's Alex Finnis: Look at this play from Deshaun Watson and tell me he isn't right there with the likes of Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers and Russell Wilson as one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Deshaun Watson got kicked in the face and proceeded to THROW A TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/kMzE1LWFKS — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2019

The Texans had trailed all game against the Raiders, but the sign of an elite quarterback is being able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This spectacular play put Houston ahead with around six minutes left in the fourth quarter, and they hung on for a 27-24 win that sets them up nicely at 5-3 in the AFC South.

Watson was actually kicked in the face by Arden Key during this play, and walked into his post-match press conference looking like he'd done 12 rounds with Anthony Joshua. Watson is so evasive and so determined that I'm not certain he wouldn't win. London is in for a treat when he arrives to face the Jags.

2:15PM

The players like to make a special effort for the London games...

2:09PM

Minshew Mania

Gardner Minshew II has made the quarter-back position his own since getting an opportunity to start since an injury to Nick Foles. A win today would help him secure the position long term.

From Telegraph Sport's Alex Finnis:

Nick Foles is nearing a return from his broken clavicle, but how can you take Gardner Minshew out of this Jaguars line-up? The rookie revelation was excellent in dispatching the lowly Jets 29-15, throwing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. At 4-4 the Jags are far from out of the race for the AFC South, and this does not feel like the right time to make a change at the most important position. Minshew threw touchdown passes for Chris Conley, DJ Chark and Keelan Cole on Sunday, and is treating this offense like it is very much his own. So he should.

Gardner Minshew II has become a cult-hero in the United States with his incredible and unexpected exploits on the field Credit: AP

2:05PM

The trade deadline passed this week

The Jaguars traded elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Rams in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Ramsey had been refusing to play in the early part of the season so trading him away seemed a sensible move by the Jags. It was far from a disaster, unlike trading away the Patriots defence in Fantasy Football for example. The NFL trade deadline itself was uneventful as the Jags did not make any moves.

Gareon Conley was traded to the Texans in exchange for a third-round pick by the Oaklad Raiders. The deal was made days before Houston hosted Oakland in Week 8. Conley led the Texans in pass breakups in that game, his first for his new team, in Week 8.

1:55PM

The players are out on the field warming-up ahead of a 2.30 kick-off

1:49PM

This is the Houston Texans first appearance in London

The Texans become the 31st side out of 32 teams to play in London today. The Green Bay Packers are the only side not to have graced London yet.

Read Alex Finnis' piece on how despite being London's latecomers, why the Texans have the steel and superstars to win over a British crowd

1:42PM

No JJ Watt for the Texans

The defensive end was having a superb season before it was cut short last week against the Oakland Raiders.

Watt tore a pectoral muscle ending his season which is a huge blow to a Texans side which serious play-off ambitions. The ability for the Houston defence to pressure the quarter-back is radically reduced by the lose of Watt.

How the Texans cope without their star defensive player could define both this match and their season.

Watt is a huge football (soccer) fan and was devastated to miss out on the chance to play at Wembley today.

Truly appreciative of all the support from London today, wish I could be there to enjoy the day with you all!



Wembley is an absolute icon and it’s a special opportunity to play there! I’ll have to get my chance during my second career as a Premier League keeper ��



������������







— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 3, 2019

1:34PM

Inactives for today's match

Dede Westbrook and D.J. Hayden are inactive today against the Texans.



Full list ⤵ pic.twitter.com/GsPFRLC1i5



— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 3, 2019

1:29PM

Match Preview

Welcome to our live blog of the fourth and final match in the NFL London series for 2019.

The Houston Texans will play their first ever match in London today at Wembley against regular visitors the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South division clash.

The Texans have had a solid start to the season winning five games and losing three. They have been pulled over the line by their elite level quarter-back Deshaun Watson on multiple occasions this season.

The Jags are also still in the play-off hunt after registering an even four and four record. A win today would put them into contention properly while a loss against a side who they need to catch would be a devastating blow.

Last week, the Texans fought back to beat the Oakland Raiders thanks to an unbelievable throw by Watson. The Jags had a comfortable win over the borderline shambolic New York Jets to keep their season just about on track.

Deshaun Watson got kicked in the face and proceeded to THROW A TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/kMzE1LWFKS — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2019

Jacksonville have attempted to brand themselves as London’s team - this will be their seventh match that is part of the international series, winning three and losing three of their previous visits to the capital. Speculation that the NFL could award London a permanent franchise is centred around the Jags as their owner - Shahid Khan - also owns Fulham and is rumoured to want both his teams in the same city.

The constant PR and attempt to build an affinity between the Jags and London means that the Jags should have strong support at Wembley today. However, the Texans are certainly the more glamorous side with serious star power in the form of Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and the injured JJ Watt who is now out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle last week.

Losing an in-form Watt is certainly a huge blow to the Texans but despite that they are still a slight favourite to come away with the W today. However it is likely to be a close game and a win today for the Jag’s would be a real feather in the cap of cult-hero quarter-back Gardner Minshew II as he seeks to nail down the starting position with the return to full fitness for Nick Foles not too far away.