Jackson State football loses defensive coordinator Jonathan Bradley to South Alabama | Report

Jackson State football lost defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jonathan Bradley on Friday.

Bradley has been hired as defensive line coach for South Alabama, according to AL.com. The hiring has not been announced by South Alabama.

Bradley is the second Jackson State assistant this offseason to join Major Applewhite's staff at South Alabama, a member of the Sun Belt Conference. Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Jason Onyebuagu left Jackson State on Jan. 27.

Bradley was at the M-bar on Wednesday night when Jackson State introduced its 2024 recruiting class.

Bradley, 43, was a two-time all-conference defensive tackle at Arkansas State and played in the 2004 Blue-Gray Classic All-Star game. He began his coaching career with the Red Wolves in 2011.

He played four seasons (2004-07) in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

Before joining the Jackson State staff a year ago, Bradley was co-defensive coordinator at Alcorn State. He also coached at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the SWAC and with JSU coach T.C. Taylor and Onyebuagu at North Carolina Central.

