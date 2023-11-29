How we've graded Jackson State football's defensive coaches for the 2023 season

Jackson State football dominated on defense at times during the 2023 season.

The Tigers ranked fourth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in total defense, giving up 335.8 yards per game. It was seventh against the run, giving up 148. 5 yards per game, and fourth against the pass at 187.4 per game. JSU led the SWAC with 17 interceptions.

The exception to an otherwise strong season was when the Tigers took on FBS member Texas State. In that game, Jackson State did not force a punt and gave up 77 points and 684 yards total offense.

If not for its defense, Jackson State's record (7-4) might have been a losing one. Maybe the schedule-makers will do Jackson State a favor and mix in a home game in the first month of the 2024 season. With seven of 11 games on the road, it's asking a lot to get sustained excellence from any team.

Here's how we graded the Jackson State football defensive coaches.

Jonathan Bradley, Defensive Coordinator/ Line: B-

Let’s give Bradley the benefit of the doubt: He was in his first year as defensive coordinator teaching a new system to a lot of new players. There was a lot going on, but at times, some of his calls were just off or late. He seemed slow to make adjustments.

At times, teams were able to run straight at the defense -- not pulling a guard, just lining up and running at the Tigers. The defense also had a troubling habit of allowing teams back in the game.

Bradley did make a positive impact on the pass rush. Tru Thompson and Tyas Martin each had three sacks, and Antonio Doyle added two. Jackson State's dominant linemen allowed the team to leave its defensive backs on an island and gamble more.

Kudos there, but the team must get better at stopping the run.

TyQuan Hammock, Linebackers, Special Teams: B, C

Hammock coached an All-SWAC candidate in linebacker Isaac Peppers, who was a sideline-to-sideline hitting machine. Peppers was 16th in the SWAC in solo tackles with 36 and had 32 assists. He had eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

The linebacker group improved throughout the season and became a strength. The team had to replace Aubrey Miller Jr., and did so largely with newcomers. Peppers, a graduate transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, was joined by Louisiana Tech graduate transfer Allen Walker and Jones College transfer Javarian Jenkins as well as graduate senior Khalil Arrington.

Special teams, however, struggled, particular on return coverage. There were injuries, but that has nothing to do with desire and hustle and wanting to be the best at stopping other teams from returning the ball. Opponents got good yardage on kickoff and punt returns, the latter particularly when punter Matt Noll would outkick the coverage. Jackson State's special teams did improve in the second half of the season.

Mario Magana Jr. and Torenzo Quinn, Cornerbacks and Defensive Backs: A+

Jackson State led the SWAC in interceptions while playing with multiple lineups in the backfield throughout the season because of injuries.

No matter who is played, this defensive backfield group is starting to be known as “Ballhawk University.”

Jaheem Hazel led the SWAC in interceptions with four, and Tim Steward had three, Ke’Vric Wiggins Jr. and John Huggins each had two interceptions.

THE OFFENSE IN 2023 How we've graded Jackson State football's offensive coaches for the 2023 season

Overall: B

This team improved in a lot of areas as the season went on. Despite a large number of new players in a new system, there was never any question of the defense's effort. In some games, it was beaten by the better team, but the defense played hard until the end of games.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Grading Jackson State football's defensive coaches for the 2023 season